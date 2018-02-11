Air ambulances respond to a Hwy. 5 vehicle incident. (Stu Leatherdale/Twitter)

UPDATE: Four people sent to hospital after Hwy. 5 crash

Hwy. 5 is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope

A vehicle incident has both northbound and one southbound lane closed between Hope and Merritt on Hwy. 5.

The incident seems to have occurred near Larson Hill, about 35 kilometre south of Merritt, but the DriveBC highway cam for the area is currently out-of-service.

A BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson confirmed that three ambulances and one air ambulance responded to the multi-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m.

Patients are being treated on scene.

One was airlifted to hospital in serious condition and three people in stable condition were taken by ambulance.

A driver in the area told Black Press Media that a semi-truck appears to be involved.

Anyone driving north from Hope should take Hwy. 1 or Hwy. 3 as a detour.

RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

More to come.

Previous story
Rash of elk poaching hits Cowichan Lake area
Next story
71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

Just Posted

11 elk-related highway crashes since December

He said the weather and driver speed are mainly to blame.

Rash of elk poaching hits Cowichan Lake area

“If you see an elk in the back of a vehicle for God’s sake get a licence number.”

DCS girls move up at Christian championships

Chargers climb two spots from seeded position

Column David Suzuki: Save the planet; eat an insect

People sometimes get bugged by insects, but we need them.

House fire on Chemainus Road

Three fire departments respond to blaze

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

UPDATE: Four people sent to hospital after Hwy. 5 crash

Hwy. 5 is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope

GoFundMe page identifies UVic student as surfer who died near Tofino

“He was a beloved son, brother, and a friend.”

B.C. animal lovers fears influx of bunnies following Peter Rabbit debut

Pets are not products, and those adopting should expect a 10-year plus commitment

BC Aboriginals: ‘There are two systems of justice in this country’

In the wake of the Colten Boushie verdict in Saskatchewan, B.C. Indigenous group calls for change

Most Read