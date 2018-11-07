Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Sungho (Luke) Park, who hasn’t been in contact with his family in Korea for six months. Photo submitted

UPDATE: Former international student who was missing in Nanaimo has been found

Police had been asking for assistance in locating 24-year-old Sungho (Luke) Park

UPDATE: Sungho (Luke) Park, a Korean student who had been reported missing, “has been located safe and sound,” according to a social media post from Nanaimo RCMP. Park’s family has been notified that he has been found.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help trying to find a young man from Korea who had been an international student at VIU earlier this year.

Police put out a press release this afternoon asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Sungho (Luke) Park, who hasn’t been in contact with his family in Korea for six months.

“Sungho’s father recently travelled from Korea to Nanaimo and on Oct. 20 reported his son as missing,” notes the press release. “His family is extremely worried for his safety and well-being and are desperate to find him.”

Police have confirmed that Park was attending Vancouver Island University in early 2018 but is no longer enrolled there.

He is 5-foot-6, 145 pounds, with black hair, dark eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Previous story
Government invests nearly $22M in northern B.C. port
Next story
Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Just Posted

Mary Lowther column: Favourite tools and a few for the wish list

If you find tools second hand, look for cracks in wood and rust spots on metal and give them a bye.

Island family invited to Remembrance Day ceremonies in Belgium

Three generations of Macintosh family served in military

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

Kerry Park Islanders respond to shutout loss with big home victory

Isles beat Braves one day after loss to Storm

Midget Bulldogs bounce back to bump off Bears in Surrey

Cowichan overcomes 20-point halftime deficit to win

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Island driver airlifted to hospital following crash

Accident scene reconstruction performed using drone

Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The lawsuits allege Indigenous children were removed from a stable environment to an unstable living arrangement so that their benefits could be stolen from them.

BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

New listing features several Vernon players

Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Trudeau apologizes for Canada’s 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees

Trudeau isssued an official government apology today for what he will call the country’s moral failure when Canada closed its doors to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Parole denied for drunk driver who killed three kids and their grandfather

A panel with the Parole Board of Canada says Marco Muzzo has not addressed his alcohol misuse.

4 bears trapped in small B.C. town and killed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Car dealer will try for B.C. Liberal nomination in byelection on the Island

Tony Harris wants to become MLA in Nanaimo riding vacated by Leonard Krog

Most Read