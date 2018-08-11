UPDATE: Fire remains contained on Maple Mountain Saturday in spite of wind

RCMP are also looking for information people might have about a suspicious man reported in the area

In spite of windy conditions Friday night and into Saturday morning the wildfire burning on Maple Mountain in Crofton did not grow overnight and remains at approximatley 5.5 hectares in size.

“This fire is well contained,” said an update at noon on Saturday from the Municipality of North Cowichan. “Crews continue to focus on dousing hot spots that smoulder underground.”

Three helicopters, several fire planes and seven fire departments along with the BC Wildfire Service were called in Wednesday when the fire, which is suspected to be human-caused, was first reported. Firefighters have been working since then to put out the blaze, which grew to as large as eight hectares. RCMP are also looking for any information people might have about a suspicious man reported in the area around the time and place where the fire started.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The fire is in the Municipality of North Cowichan’s municipal forest reserve, and Maple Mountain is a popular spot for hiking, biking, horseback riding and other recreational activities. It is also close to the village of Crofton and outlying residential areas.

So far no structures have been threatened by the fire, but an evacuation alert went out Wednesday and continues for residents on Osborne Bay Road east from Herd Road to Tatlo Road west. Under the alert, residents are asked to be ready to leave their homes within 30 minutes in the event of an evacuation order.

Citizens are reminded to stay clear of the area to allow for emergency crews to have the space they need.

New information from the municipality is available at www.northcowichan.ca/FireEvent

For alerts from North Cowichan, sign up for e-alerts at www.northcowichan.ca/eAlert

