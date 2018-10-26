UPDATE: Planned closure of popular Cowichan Bay walking trail postponed

The Kingscote Heritage Trail has been signed and upgraded, and is popular with area residents of all ages. (Google maps photo)

The planned closure and work on Cowichan Bay’s Kingscote Heritage Trail has been postponed, at least for the time being.

Lori Iannidinardo, Cowichan Bay’s director with the Cowichan Valley Regional District, said officials from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the CVRD’s parks department and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau and herself met on Oct. 26 to discuss the issue.

“It was decided that everyone would work collaboratively together to see what can be done,” Iannidinardo said.

“They heard the community loud and clear on this issue.”

The ministry had planned to close and dig up the Kingscote Heritage Trail on Oct. 29 to allow for drainage from a nearby subdivision.

That led to an outcry from the community, and Iannidinardo said her phone has not stopped ringing since news of the planned trail closure was made public.

The trail, about three city blocks long and located in the centre of the community off of Cowichan Bay Road, is owned by the ministry.

The trail is extensively used by members of the community to connect them with other parts of Cowichan Bay, for kids to go to and from schools, and just to walk or bike.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said recent rainy weather has resulted in drainage issues surrounding the trail, creating serious safety concerns for local residents and their properties, and the drainage issue must be remediated soon.

“Recognizing the importance of this regional trail, the ministry intends to continue to liaise with the CVRD on possible solutions,” the statement said

