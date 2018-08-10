UPDATE: 40 firefighters continue battling Maple Mountain blaze

Officials said Friday morning that there was no growth in the blaze

Forty firefighters from five fire departments remain on Maple Mountain in Crofton, fighting the wildfire that broke out there on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Friday morning that there was no growth in the blaze, which is about 5.5 hectares, overnight. Another hot, dry day is expected today, but cooler conditions are forecast for Saturday, though possible thunderstorms could complicate matters if there are lightning strikes, though any rain would be welcome.

SEE RELATED: Evacuation alert continues for Maple Mountain fire; blaze contained, but still burning

Firefighters are working to dump as much water on the flames as possible, the Municipality of North Cowichan said in its fire update, and they will continue to work for at least several more days to put out hot spots that can erupt from undergrowth and root systems.

There will be no helicopters working the fire today.

RELATED: B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

The helicopters, several fire planes and seven fire departments along with the BC Wildfire Service were called in Wednesday when the fire, which is suspected to be human-caused, was first reported. Firefighters have been working since then to put out the blaze, which grew to as large as eight hectares.

The fire is in the Municipality of North Cowichan’s municipal forest reserve, and Maple Mountain is a popular spot for hiking, biking, horseback riding and other recreational activities. It is also close to the village of Crofton and outlying residential areas.

So far no structures have been threatened by the fire, but an evacuation alert went out Wednesday and continues for residents on Osborne Bay Road east from Herd Road to Tatlo Road west. Under the alert, residents are asked to be ready to leave their homes within 30 minutes in the event of an evacuation order.

Citizens are reminded to stay clear of the area to allow for emergency crews to have the space they need.

New information from the municipality is available at www.northcowichan.ca/FireEvent

For alerts from North Cowichan, sign up for e-alerts at www.northcowichan.ca/eAlert

RELATED: Helicopters arrive to help battle wildfire near Port Alberni

RELATED: Nanaimo Lakes wildfire growing, but crews gaining some containment

Previous story
Second Ahousaht man goes missing near Tofino
Next story
B.C. man describes alleged confrontation with armed man in break and enter

Just Posted

Coroner confirms Lake Cowichan body that of missing Oak Bay woman

Gladys Barman located 11 km from where her car was found

UPDATE: 40 firefighters continue battling Maple Mountain blaze

Officials said Friday morning that there was no growth in the blaze

Cobble Hill woman’s inspiring recovery

Natalie Williams is a Transplant Games champion just 15 months after receiving a new liver

Editorial: Time to think about running for local elections

So far few people have declared their candidacy

Bauchou wins second Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship at Duncan Meadows

Mill Bay’s Tristan Mandur is top Island golfer

4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting

Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.

Second Ahousaht man goes missing near Tofino

A search is underway for a missing Ahousaht man near Bartlett Island.

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

In a newly filed court submission, the government argues the Toronto-born son of Russian intelligence agents should be denied Canadian citizenship.

Surge in part-time work offsets full-time losses, helps drops unemployment rate

A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in full-time work last month to help Canada post a net gain of 54,100 positions and drop the national unemployment rate down to a four-decade low.

Prosecutors to rest case at Manafort financial fraud trial

On Thursday, a group of bank employees told jurors about discrepancies and outright falsehoods contained on Manafort’s loan applications.

B.C. Lions rally for 31-23 comeback win over Eskimos

QB Lulay surpasses 20,000-yard mark for CFL career

TimberWest and Island Timberlands sign affiliation agreement

Private forestry companies to share roads and co-ordinate stewardship

Most Read