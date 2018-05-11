Unusual bend on North Shore Road is not permanent

New walkway will deal with issue

The newly paved section of Lake Cowichan’s North Shore Road where a major development is planned by the Lake Cowichan First Nation is not complete.

Aaron Hamilton, the First Nation’s operations manager, said a quick bend in the road that appears to make no sense to many that appeared when the road was repaved last year will be dealt with when construction of the new waterfront walkway that will run parallel with the roadway is complete.

He said work on the approximately $900,000 walkway will begin this summer, after the rainy season ends, and should be completed by the fall.

“The perception in the community is that the roadwork is done and that weird bend is a permanent feature, but it will be dealt with when the third lane (the walkway) of the road is complete,” Hamilton said.

“A lot of people don’t know about the plans for the walkway, so this has raised some concerns.”

Hamilton said the road work is linked to the First Nation’s recent extension of the water and sewer services to the area in preparation for the development of a brand new neighbourhood, called the Ts’uubaa-asatx development, that is planned for the area.

RELATED STORY: FIRST NATION TRANSFORMING ROAD

“What is being proposed is a health and wellness center for all of the Cowichan Lake area and a residential complex of up to 100 units that will be completed within the next two years,” he said.

“As well, a marina and a facility for aquatic rentals is planned within the next three years at the site.”

The hope is that the development will transform the area into a variety of economic generators not only for the First Nation, but also to the overall community.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

Just Posted

April Verch and Pharis & Jason Romero headline a double bill folk music performance

Fantastic entertainers hit Cowichan Theatre stage on Friday

Mother demands help with son who has cancer

Claims more respite hours from the province needed

Duncan man dead in off-road crash

Three others injured in collision on forestry road near Chemainus

VIDEO: ‘The last thing we want is a free-for-all’: Lake Cowichan council tells crowd

Zoning changes are needed if the town is to have any control over pot shop locations and more

Unusual bend on North Shore Road is not permanent

New walkway will deal with issue

April Verch and Pharis & Jason Romero headline a double bill folk music performance

Fantastic entertainers hit Cowichan Theatre stage on Friday

UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been deployed

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

Most B.C. residents didn’t feel their city was prepared for wildfire season: report

Respondents split on communication effectiveness

Man gets three-and-a-half years jail time in killing of senior

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Vancouver Island norovirus may be linked to herring run

Investigation ongoing; cause of contamination unknown

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

Most Read