Outstanding balances on water, sewer and curbside collection are now in the hands of the province, not the CVRD. (Citizen file)

Unpaid CVRD utiltity bills transferred to provincial government

They cannot be paid at the CVRD.

Those who had outstanding balances on their water, sewer and curbside collection services as of Dec. 31 will be dealing with the province instead of the Cowichan Valley Regional District now.

Property tax statements have been mailed for unpaid utility fees as required by the Local Government Act.

“The Province of B.C., through the Surveyor of Taxes, bills these outstanding amounts (Notice of Account Change) to taxpayers and the 2018 bills have been mailed,” said a notice issued by the regional district.

Payments can be made online, through a financial institution or at the Service BC Centre. Daily interest is charged from Jan. 1, 2018 until the payment is made. They cannot be paid at the CVRD.

“Please note that the Province of B.C. will send a statement at the end of each month, should the outstanding balance continue to be unpaid,” said the notice.

