Cpl. Tammy Douglas, RCMP media officer

Two taken to hospital following MVI at Tansor turnoff to Hwy 18

Supper rush hour accident snarled traffic for a time

Two motorists were taken to Cowichan District Hospital on Tuesday evening, Nov. 20, following an accident on Highway 18.

According to Cpl. Tammy Douglas, spokesperson for the RCMP’s Island District, “At approximately 4:11 p.m., North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP attended the intersection of Cowichan Valley Highway and Tansor Rd for a two-vehicle collision.

“Both drivers were transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.”

Neither North Cowichan South End nor Sahtlam Fire Department were called to attend the crash but that is not uncommon if the police feel they have the scene under control, according to Sahtlam Fire Chief Randy Busch, who said Wednesday he didn’t hear about the accident until his wife mentioned it to him later.

Meanwhile, many drivers, heading home to the Cowichan Lake area after work, passed the scene.

Many commented on Facebook, adding such details as “car vs truck vs light pole”, calling it “a dangerous turnoff, especially at rush hour” and adding “too many close calls”.

A first responder also posted a thank-you to “everyone that stopped to assist with either the accident victims, us first responders, or directing traffic.”

Two taken to hospital following MVI at Tansor turnoff to Hwy 18

