White snow makes it harder for the area’s Roosevelt elk to blend into the background. Poachers have been taking advantage. (Submitted)

Two Roosevelt elk poached: culprits sought by Conservation officers

Following two incident recently, Conservation officers are asking for the public’s help

Duncan Conservation Officers are seeking information in relation to two Roosevelt Elk that were shot along the North Shore of Lake Cowichan.

One elk was shot early on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 near Cottonwood Creek.

A dark Dodge Ram was seen at the location.

The second elk was likely shot Dec. 26, 2017 near the North and South Shore Road junction.

This has been an ongoing problem, with Wilderness Watch volunteers keeping their eyes open but your help is needed, too, the Conservation Officer Service said.

Please call the Conservation Officer 24/7 hotline at 1-877-952-7277 if you have any information about these wildlife crimes.

Previous story
Canada launches global trade complaint against U.S.
Next story
Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

Just Posted

Tent city arrives in Central Saanich

Three tents near Polo Park as of Wednesday morning

Two Roosevelt elk poached: culprits sought by Conservation officers

Following two incident recently, Conservation officers are asking for the public’s help

Year in Review: Music, tragedy and zoning fights made headlines in 2017

JUNE “We’re going to have a real problem this summer,” said Lake… Continue reading

Editorial: Assessment jump underlines feeling of optimism

In the Town of Lake Cowichan assessments have gone up an average of 22 per cent this year

Special feature: Brent Rayner remembers his dad, missing 10 years

After 10 years of waiting, Rayner family is waiting to hear about human remains discovered recently

Tent city arrives in Central Saanich

Three tents near Polo Park as of Wednesday morning

B.C. Indigenous teen model to walk in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations

Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza

Don’t take flu virus to hospital emergency, health officials say

B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

Anything Foundation offers girls the chance to learn more about military careers

B.C. teen dies in fire in First Nation community

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes B.C. cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle in Salmon Arm by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Most Read