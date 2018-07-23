Two people critically injured in Ladysmith highway crash

Two people were airlifted to hospital with critical injures following a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Monday morning.

The collision between the Hyundai Elantra and a water well drilling rig occurred at 6:19 a.m. where South Davis Road intersects with the highway.

Ladysmith RCMP said a preliminary investigation had found that the northbound semi-truck collided with the small vehicle, which was crossing over to the other side of the highway.

“At this time the preliminary investigation would suggest the car was travelling east off of Davis Road and for whatever reason ended up in the path of the water well drilling rig,” Const. Marcel Slofstra told the Chronicle at the scene.

“The driver of the commercial vehicle took evasive action as is evident from the roadway here to try and avoid the collision but was unable to stop or avoid contact with the car.”

The top-heavy rig was forced onto its side causing significant damage to the centre median and blocking both directions on the highway.

The two occupants of the car were a 50 year old female and 63 year old male but are not Ladysmith residents, according to RCMP.

They were both rushed to the Nanaimo Airport and then transported by air ambulance. The extent of their injuries are not known but are considered to be critical in nature.

The driver of the rig suffered very minor injuries and the semi-truck had just left Duncan on its way to a job site.

Mid-Isle Heavy Towing was on scene helping to repair the highway median and remove the commercial vehicle while traffic was diverted through town around the accident scene.

RCMP hope to have the highway reopened by noon.

“We are concerned about a fuel tank rupture potentially so it’s going to take a little bit of time to get this vehicle righted and get the highway reopened,” Slofstra said.

Previous story
Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident
Next story
Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Just Posted

Two people critically injured in Ladysmith highway crash

Two people were airlifted to hospital with critical injures following a two-vehicle… Continue reading

Drivesmart column: Tipping heavy trucks over — on purpose

A tow truck pulled the truck and trailers down the right side of the runway and let go

Quw’utsun Intertribal Pow Wow brings culture and colour to Duncan’s Siem Lelum fields

For three days, dancers from across Vancouver Island and beyond will be in Duncan for Pow Wow

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP report 7 per cent increase in calls for service

Local RCMP detachment received 10,901 calls in the first six months of 2018

Shawnigan Lake’s Maggie Banks wins BC Games’ top prize

Rubgy star honoured with W.R. Bennett Award and scholarship

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December

Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Lochte is suspended until July 2019

Deadly L.A. market shooting started with domestic feud

A domestic incident ended after a car crashed into a pole outside Trader Joe’s market

Another heat wave to hit B.C.’s south coast

Temperatures expected to hit the mid-30s in some areas this week

Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident

17 people died over the weekend in a deadly boat incident

Man extradited to Canada in B.C. killing, following arrest in South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder

Canada beats Triple Crown for Canada Cup softball title

National team’s championship is first at B.C. tournament since 1996

Most Read