Two Cowichan Valley residents arrested on counterfeit money charges

Will appear in court on Feb. 12

Two people were arrested on Jan. 18 for allegedly passing numerous counterfeit American bills around the Cowichan Valley.

Krister Lofstrand, 46, and Amanda Margeson, 33, both from the Westholme area, have been charged with nine separate counts of issuing counterfeit currency.

The pair have been released on court-imposed conditions and are scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 12.

Both accused were each released on $5,000 recognizance bail and must keep the peace, be on good behaviour and report to bail supervisors as directed.

They must not leave B.C. without permission, not possess any American currency, photocopiers or vision scanners or be in any residence where there are photocopiers and vision scanners.

The pair also must not go to any of the businesses where they have been alleged to have used counterfeit money, or have contact or go to the residence of Jay Vulcan.

Vulcan was also facing numerous counterfeiting related charges after he was arrested on Nov. 20, 2017, at a store in North Cowichan attempting to return items purchased with counterfeit money.

Vulcan pleaded guilty in August, 2018, of one count of using counterfeit money and was sentenced to time served.