Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Like it or hate it, it’s that time of year again. Time to turn back the clock. That means darker afternoons but an extra hour of sleep.

On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 a.m. the clocks go back an hour.

On Sunday, March 10, 2019 they’ll spring ahead again.

Not everyone is in favour of the twice-a-year time shift, however.

Last year, Premier John Horgan went on record during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, saying he’s not opposed to looking into abolishing daylight savings time but it’s not on the top of his priority list and he’d like to hear from citizens first.

Officials remind us the annual event is a good time to change the batteries in our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors if we haven’t done so already when daylight saving time began last March.

SEE RELATED: Daylight saving: 5 things you need to know about smoke and CO alarms

READ MORE: Daylight Saving Time has a sporadic, chaotic history


