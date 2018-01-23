Tsunami warning issued for Coastal B.C.

It is recommended that individuals residing below 20 metres should move to higher ground.

A large 8.2 magnitude earthquake has occurred in the pacific basin near Alaska.

A tsunami warning is in effect for coastal British Columbia.

At this time it is believed a tsunami has been generated which is expected to impact marinas, low lying areas under 20 metres, coastal infrastructure, and that widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents is possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival, according to an alert notification sent by the District of Tofino emergency command centre.

The estimated time of arrival for a potential first wave of the Tsunami is still unknown.

The District of Tofino Emergency Operations Centre is recommending that individuals residing below 20 metres should immediately move to higher ground.

A tsunami with significant widespread inundation is imminent, expected or occurring, according to the District of Tofino notification received at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Tofino Emergency Social Services Reception Centre at the Community Hall has been opened.