Janet Fraser (Green Party of Vancouver)

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

The names of schools, landmarks and even street signs are at the centre of a conversation on inclusivity and equality occuring in many cities across the province.

Earlier this month, Victoria residents urged the city to change the name of Trutch Street, named to honour colonial politician Joseph Trutch known more modernly for his discriination against First Nations people.

Last year, University of Victoria student Lisa Schnitzler succesfully convinced the university to rename a building called Trutch Residence.

This week, a Vancouver school trustee says the school board needs to revise its school naming and renaming policies to better reflect the city’s multicultural heritage and its commitment to reconciliation.

Green party trustee Janet Fraser says a motion she’s proposed calling for the revision was inspired in part by the city’s recent recommendations and apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent.

The motion due to come up for a vote on Monday says the development and implementation of new policies would be undertaken in consultation with school communities, community groups and local First Nations.

Fraser says the names of the Vancouver board’s more than 100 schools do not fully reflect the city’s diversity and it’s time to change that.

Previous story
Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities
Next story
GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Just Posted

VIDEO: It’s maple syrup time again at the Forest Discovery Centre

Demos, tastings, and lots, lots more are available at the annual Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival

Andrew Scheer connects with Valley supporters

Conservative leader sets sights on next election

Arbutus Ridge builds $1.5 million new marina

Old dock a leftover from Expo 1986

Cowichan Capitals miss their chance against Bulldogs

Rather than making up ground, the Caps instead lost two of the three games

Shea broadcasting the need for Heart and Stroke support

“I was losing my speech; I could walk fine but I felt really odd, like I was a little bit drunk.”

Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

Everyone, it seemed, was there, with lots of folks wearing something red for the occasion.

Victoria Health Show this weekend

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

Most Read