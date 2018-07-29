Robert’s column

Trump an increasing danger

The truth of any issue to Trump is whatever works to his best advantage

Writer and philosopher George Santayana once said that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

As a writer who studied history, specifically 20th Century history, in my younger days in university, those words are more relevant in these times than in any time in my memory.

I’ve been trying to keep quiet about the ascension of Donald Trump to the highest office of the most powerful country on Earth since his election in November, 2016, in the hopes that common sense and basic human dignity among the American government and population would blunt his asinine election promises and stop him in his tracks.

After all, the American system of government was set up in 1776 to prevent exactly this sort of scenario.

George Washington and the other fathers of the nation established a new and revolutionary government at the time of checks and balances to ensure that no one person could dominate and set themselves up as a monarch of the nation.

At a time when Europe was dominated by kings and queens, the founding fathers were looking to establish a government in which the common people ruled and had a say in their day-to-day lives as well as the affairs of the nation.

It was an inspiring ideal and it has worked for more than two centuries because presidents, members of the other branches of government, and the general public respected the rules that were laid down.

But all that has changed with the presidency of Donald Trump, who has little concern or regard for the principles and ideals that are the foundation of his own country.

Even worse, especially for writers like me, the truth of any issue to Trump is whatever works to his best advantage, and he will use his hold on power to unabashedly mislead and lie to the American people and the world to get his way.

I find it astounding that so many Americans are willing to accept whatever Trump says at face value, despite all the facts that suggest that the president is being far from truthful.

I find the similarities of the rise of Adolph Hitler in Germany in the early 1930s hard to ignore.

Hitler was democratically elected and almost immediately set his sights on destroying the institutions in Germany that had any checks on his power. (Sound familiar?)

Ultimately, he became the dictator that was responsible for millions of deaths in Europe and around the globe before much of the rest of world was successful in stopping him.

It’s hard to believe that so many Americans can’t see the danger and continue to support Trump without questioning his motives or the impacts of his actions on their democracy which they have fought so hard to maintain.

The world is an increasingly small place so don’t think what’s happening south of the border won’t have any impacts in the Cowichan Valley and Vancouver Island.

During the past year, Trump has implemented punitive duties on Canadian companies that sell newsprint to the U.S., including Catalyst Paper that owns the Crofton pulp and paper mill that employs hundreds locally, and that’s likely just one of his first salvos against Canada’s economy.

My fear is that this is just the tip of the iceberg of the damage this man could cause internationally if good and honest people don’t stop him now.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Trump an increasing danger

The truth of any issue to Trump is whatever works to his best advantage

Andrea Rondeau column: Summertime means air conditioning wars

Mostly I just hate having to feel like I need a parka in July when someone cranks the AC up at work.

Sarah Simpson column: The heartwarming tale of Thai and Wal-Mart Joe

“He has super bad anxiety and he was not super excited about the changes to Wal-Mart.”

Duncan Tigers one win away from NSMFL title

Softball team holds 1-0 lead over Wheatsheaf in best-of-three final

T.W. Paterson: Tent cities: An eerie reminder of the Dirty ’30s.

Father’s Day, 1938, has gone down in provincial labour history as ‘Bloody Sunday.’

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan’s roads this weekend

It’ll be a great ride, a great way to raise money for eight hospices on Vancouver Island July 28-29

Cowichan Coffee Time: Men show they care, CGC hands out awards

• 100 Men Who Care in Cowichan are making a big impact… Continue reading

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Canucks draft pick Quinn Hughes returning to University of Michigan

Smooth-skating defenceman sets sights on NCAA championship with Wolverines

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay national park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Most Read