Trudeau to visit Vimy Ridge, Paris to mark WWI anniversary

Some 60,000 Canadians died, 172,000 injured during First World War between 1914 and 1918

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses supporters during a Liberal Party fundraiser in West Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday November 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join world leaders in France this weekend to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Trudeau’s office says the prime minister will visit the Canadian National Vimy Ridge Memorial in northern France on Saturday before attending Armistice Day ceremonies in Paris on Sunday to mark the end of the “war to end all wars.”

More than 60 leaders are to take part in the commemoration, including French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

During the three-day visit to France, Trudeau will also attend the Paris Peace Forum, a new initiative modeled after the Paris climate-accord meetings three years ago, and speak at a summit exploring ways to use technology to improve public services.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will also have a one-on-one meeting with Macron.

READ MORE: The Guns of 1917 – Fruits of Sacrifice

Some 60,000 Canadians died and 172,000 were injured during the First World War between 1914 and 1918.

About 10,500 of those deaths happened at Vimy Ridge as Canadian troops captured the strategically important spot from the Germans.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty
Next story
Minister has already met with 22 bands in Trans Mountain consultation redo

Just Posted

Revamped animal cruelty laws insufficient, say Cowichan advocates

Liberals tabled Bill C-84 in October

North Cowichan to make zoning applications more transparent with online tool

New online tool to be introduced in new year

Legal cannabis stores unlikely to open in Cowichan anytime soon

Taking a long time to process applications

Cowichan senior warns of property theft

Driveway lamps stolen from home in Lakes Road area

VIDEO: Tower of Song celebrates Leonard Cohen at Duncan Showroom

Join Glenna Garramone and Oliver Swain to remember the live and music of the legendary Cohen

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

B.C. government begins overhaul of environmental assessment

More certainty, input from Indigenous communities, George Heyman promises

B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial delayed yet again till January 2019

Bacon’s trial on counselling to commit murder was originally scheduled for last April

Video: A rare moose triple high jump

A trio of moose were caught on camera clearing a backyard fence with ease in Didsbury, Alberta.

Bruce McArthur could stand trial as early as September 2019: judge

McArthur is accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village

Feds promise $165 million in compensation after shortchanging 270,000 veterans

Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan revealed the error and compensation package Monday

Minister has already met with 22 bands in Trans Mountain consultation redo

Redo follows August ruling in which court said original pipeline consultation wasn’t good enough

Trudeau to visit Vimy Ridge, Paris to mark WWI anniversary

Some 60,000 Canadians died, 172,000 injured during First World War between 1914 and 1918

Most Read