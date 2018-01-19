Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

The Supreme Court of Canada says a federal transportation watchdog was too hasty in dismissing a consumer advocate’s complaint on behalf of obese airline passengers.

The high court’s 6-3 decision today means the Canadian Transportation Agency must take a fresh look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines.

Lukacs, a mathematician with an interest in the rights of Canadian air passengers, lodged the complaint in August 2014 alleging Delta’s practices discriminated against “large” people.

The agency dismissed Gabor’s complaint on the basis he lacked standing to make arguments, either as someone directly affected or in the public interest.

Lukacs successfully challenged the decision in the Federal Court of Appeal, which ruled in 2016 that the transportation agency relied on overly narrow grounds — akin to those applied by courts — to deny him standing.

The appeal court ordered the transportation agency to reconsider whether to investigate the complaint — an order that prompted Delta’s challenge in the Supreme Court.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Catalyst Paper will fight new punitive duties from U.S.
Next story
B.C. Summer Games volunteers needed in Cowichan

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cowichan’s Medfords take a tuneful trip through the 70s

It’s not the Seventies Show you expect, but you’ll be very happy with what you hear

B.C. Summer Games volunteers needed in Cowichan

Organizers need the engergy of about 3,000 volunteers

Search continues for location for women’s shelter

Charles Hoey school no longer an option

Catalyst Paper will fight new punitive duties from U.S.

Forest company says trade decision “unfair”

Municipality of North Cowichan moves to ban pot shops

Any application would require a site-specific zoning amendment that would have to come to council

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

Plan your Hometown Hockey weekend

Find your favourites on the Hometown Hockey schedule

Hometown Hockey: Cowichan Capitals events

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey

Coming up in Cowichan: Rain workshop, Joseph Mairs Memorial, timely film

Participants are encouraged to bring their roof dimensions

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Jury found Garnier guilty in December, rejecting his claim she died accidentally during rough sex

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

Most Read