An Island Express Air plane slid off a runway at Abbotsford International Airport last Friday during a snowstorm.

Transport Canada says Island Express Air contravened federal regulations

Airline grounded following incident; daily flights from Qualicum Beach supposed to start March 5

The operator of the plane that slid off the runway at Abbotsford International Airport was fined $30,000 last year for repeatedly allowing improperly maintained aircraft to take off.

Transport Canada announced Wednesday that it had suspended Island Express Air’s air operator certificate due to last week’s accident and “contraventions of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.”

At least two people were hospitalized last Friday after the California-bound charter plane operated by Island Express Air slid off the runway at YXX while attempting to take off.

Island Express Air announced in February that it would be launching daily flights from Qualicum Beach starting Monday, March 5.

RELATED: New airline connections coming from QB to Boundary Bay, Abbotsford

Transport Canada issued the following news release Wednesday:

“Today, Transport Canada suspended Island Express Air’s Air Operator Certificate. The suspension prohibits the company from providing commercial air services. The department took this action in the interest of public safety due to the airline’s February 23, 2018 accident in Abbotsford, BC and its contraventions of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

“In light of these threats to public safety, Transport Canada will not allow Island Express Air to resume its commercial air service until it proves it can keep its operations consistently compliant with aviation safety regulations… We will continue to monitor Island Express Air’s actions as the company works towards compliance with aviation safety regulations.”

Dale Nielsen of Island Express Air told The Abbotsford News Wednesday that the company was working with Transport Canada on addressing the issues, but didn’t have a date on when the airline – which regularly flies between Abbotsford, airports on Vancouver Island, and Boundary Bay – would resume service.

Transport Canada’s record of corporate offenders shows that the airline had, on six occasions, “permitted a take-off to be conducted in an aircraft that was in their legal custody and control, which was not maintained in accordance with a maintenance schedule that conforms to the Aircraft Equipment and Maintenance standards.” The incidents cited took place in January and February of 2017.

The company had previously been fined $5,000 for allowing an aircraft to take off in 2011 “when it did not meet the requirements of applicable Airworthiness Directives.” And another $5,000 fine was levied in 2016 for allowing a “person to act as a flight crew member in an aircraft when the person had not fulfilled the requirements of the air operator’s ground and flight training program.” That incident took place in May of 2015.

Previous story
David Fedick gets two years probation for criminal harassment
Next story
Canadian air force drops raft on Florida home

Just Posted

Tribunal will investigate fetish case at VIU’s Cowichan campus

Staff, students claim they were placed at risk of sexual harassment by student.

Young dragons wanted for new team

After more than 14 years of success coaching adult dragon boating teams… Continue reading

Column Dig In: Peaches and nectarines make great garden additions

The installation was tricky but we got it up and are still speaking to each other.

Cowichan Valley players off to Vegas Sevens

Several Cowichan Valley-based rugby players are among more than three dozen from… Continue reading

LMG caps off record-setting Div. 1 season

Having already clinched their fourth straight Garrison Cup as Vancouver Island Soccer… Continue reading

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents, Muslim group welcome budget’s $81 million for federal no-fly fixes

Federal money will be used to develop ‘rigorous centralized screening model’ and advocates are pleased

B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw after being attacked with metal bar

The driver was attacked by a male suspect in an apparent road rage attack while working

B.C. bride ordered to pay $115,000 after defaming photographer online

Judge ruled in favour of Amara Wedding and its owner, Kitty Chan, against bride Emily Liao

UPDATE: Fatal crash on Highway 19 north of Hamm Road

Highway 19 was closed southbound between Courtenay and Campbell River, it has now reopened

B.C. MLA says child care isn’t needed, parents should stay home

Chilliwack-Kent MLA under fire by NDP for suggesting machines are better investment than child care

Update: Island man arrested for allegedly defrauding women

Jordan David Shepherd, 34, had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Most Read