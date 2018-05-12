Transit changes in the Cowichan Valley begin on July 2. (File photo)

Transit users to see changes in bus services

Changes start on July 2

Starting July 2, bus riders in the Cowichan Valley Regional Transit System will benefit from improved service thanks to the addition of 1,500 new service hours to the transit system.

Service improvements will include adjustments on routes 3 Quamichan, 4 Maple Bay and 5 Eagle Heights, designed to offer more direct and convenient connections for riders.

Other service changes include the addition of a new weekday morning trip on route 6 Crofton-Chemainus, a new weekday evening trip on route 7 Cowichan Lake via Gibbins, and two new weekday trips on route 2 Mt. Prevost (from Cowichan Commons to Village Green Mall).

These changes were identified as priorities during the public consultations BC Transit and the Cowichan Valley Regional District carried out last fall.

To support this and to fund increasing operating and infrastructure costs, the single, one-way cash fare on all local routes will change to $2.25, effective July 1.

Alternatively, riders may choose to purchase a 10-ticket sheet for $20.25 or a DayPASS for $4.50 (prices applicable to all riders).

Monthly passes will also be available for $50 (adults) or $38 (students and seniors).

Post-secondary students will be able to purchase semester passes for $125.

The single, one-way cash fare for route 66 Duncan Commuter and 99 Shawnigan Lake Commuter will change to $10.

Passengers using these two routes will also be able to purchase a 10-ticket sheet for $90, a Zone A monthly pass for $204 (valid on commuter routes and the Cowichan Valley Regional Transit System), or a Zone B monthly pass for $246 (valid on commuter routes and on both the Cowichan Valley and Victoria Regional Transit Systems).

The single, one-way cash fare for the Saturday-only route 44 Duncan/Victoria will continue to be $10.

The yearly BC Bus Pass and CNIB pass are the only passes eligible for travel on this route.

Children four years of age and under will continue to travel for free on all routes.

The handyDART fare will also change to a single, one-way cash fare of $2.25, with a five-ticket sheet available for $11.25.

Attendants will continue to ride for free.

For more information about handyDART services in the Cowichan Valley, please visit bctransit.com/cowichan-valley/riderinfo/handydart/.

