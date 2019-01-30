Transit officer shot in Surrey, hunt on for armed suspect

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

A transit police officer has been shot and taken to hospital, Surrey RCMP say.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Black Press Media the officer is alive but can’t comment on the extent of the injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect who may be armed near Scott Road SkyTrain station. An area is cordoned off at 128 Street and King George Boulevard. People are asked to avoid the area as it is “an active scene,” police said in a tweet shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sgt. Clint Hampton, Transit Police media relations officer, said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m.

Surrey RCMP said it will release more information “as soon as possible.”

BC Emergency Health Services said they responded to an incident at Scott Road Station at 4:20 p.m. and took one person to hospital in stable condition.

Surrey traffic cameras show that King George traffic heading toward the Patullo Bridge has been blocked at 128 Street/Bridgeview Drive.

As of 5:22 p.m., Scott Road Station is “completely closed” due to the police incident, according to a tweet from TransLink. A bus bridge is in place from Scott Road to Gateway stations.

More to come.

