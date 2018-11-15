(Twitter/thegreekdefense)

Trans Canada highway closed for car fire near Malahat Summit

Drive BC says the road will be closed until approximately 3pm

Emergency crews are responding to a car fire on the Malahat.

Traffic has been stopped in both directions approximately one kilometre north of the Malahat Summit.

The vehicle fire is between Whittaker Road and Mill Bay Road, and all lanes are blocked.

According to Drive BC, the road is expected to reopen at 3 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

