B.C. is investigating possible money laundering in Lower Mainland casinos. (Black Press files)

Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Peter German says Vancouver is ‘Canada’s luxury car capital’ with no oversight

Cash purchases of luxury cars and other expensive items should be subject to “geographic targeting,” the money laundering expert hired by the B.C. government recommends.

“The criminal lifestyle is often attracted to expensive consumer goods, such as luxury cars, and due to their high value, these items can also be used to reintroduce illegal cash to the legitimate economy,” says one of the latest recommendations from Peter German, a former deputy commissioner of the RCMP. “Currently, there is no tracking by government of cash purchases for luxury items.”

German calls Vancouver “Canada’s luxury car capital,” recommending that Metro Vancouver dealers should report cash purchases. A reporting threshold higher than $10,000 may be needed to prevent the shift of local buyers to other areas, he says.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby released a new set of interim recommendations from German Monday as he prepares to appear before the federal finance committee in Ottawa this week.

German also calls for better resourcing of police, after the RCMP eliminated its national commercial crime and proceeds of crime sections in 2012.

“Although the RCMP is rebuilding its financial crime expertise, the gap in federal policing in this area between 2012 and 2017 shifted responsibility for white-collar crime to provincial and municipal police forces, which generally do not have the resources or expertise to take on these complex files,” German said.

The federal government is considering changes to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act. German recommends information sharing between police agencies and the federal government’s Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC), which requires reporting of large cash transactions at casinos.

B.C. has already implemented two of German’s recommendations for casinos. One requires casinos to fill out a form identifying the customer and the source of funds for any cash or bearer bond deposit of $10,000 or more.

The other is to hire government regulators to be “seen on site at large, high-volume facilities” 24 hours a day.

B.C. 'very disappointed' by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal
Federal court dismisses 'Namgis First Nation's bid to block fish farm restocking

Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance

The Duncan man’s disappearance in 1980 still intrigues space watchers today

Hundreds turn out for animal cruelty rally in Duncan

High-ranking speakers address a big crowd at Duncan Lodge as United for a Paws rallies for change

Drivesmart column: Making bad drivers pay

Let’s look at how bad drivers pay for the risk that they present to others using our highways.

Sarah Simpson column: No permit? No problem for this tiny town

It appears as though a fairy neighbourhood has sprung up in the trees

Robert Barron column: Government taking too long to decide on amalgamation vote

I find it hard to believe how the province is leaving the Cowichan Valley hanging

Sesquicentennial Totem unveiled in Duncan

Project part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations

Federal court dismisses 'Namgis First Nation's bid to block fish farm restocking

Justice Manson said Marine Harvest has made “good faith” attempts at consultation with the ‘Namgis.

Coming up in Cowichan: Kinder Morgan protest; Sportacular; Walk for Alzheimer's

It’s part of a Canada-wide National Day of Action to Defend the Water

Cowichan Coffee Time: Fundraisers take centre stage

And that’s a wrap! Amy Oakes has finished her 11th year canvassing

Pedestrian in Nanaimo dies after being hit by car on highway

Incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday between Oliver Road and Turner Road

Japanese legacy of cherry trees the feds chopped down in Northern B.C.

After being interned in 1942, Shotaru Shimizu donated 1,500 cherry trees to Prince Rupert

B.C. 'very disappointed' by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Province had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

Half Alberta's boreal forest could disappear due to fires and climate change

A new study shows half of Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear by 2100 due to wildfires and climate change.

