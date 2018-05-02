Aerial view shows A.B. Greenwell facility is at present isolated from the surrounding residential areas, unlike the current location of Lake Cowichan public works, which is right next to houses and a school. (Google map)

Town inches closer to acquiring A.B. Greenwell School

Lake Cowichan is looking for a new home for its public works yard at old A.B. Greenwell site

There has been a lot of interest in Lake Cowichan about the future of A.B. Greenwell School, and the Town of Lake Cowichan’s move to get hold of it and some of the land is moving forward, with only one hurdle left.

The site is located up behind the Hundred Houses subdivision and the town is looking at it as a new home for its public works yard, currently located downtown at the corner of Wilson and Grosskleg, right behind the firehall.

“The process to acquire the A.B. Greenwell property was conditional on a number of issues being satisfied. We still have two requirements that are still outstanding,” Lake Cowichan CAO Joe Fernandez reported to town council on April 24.

A subdivision plan was prepared some time ago, and the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) has some requests about divvying up the land that won’t be transferred to Lake Cowichan that need to be referred to the B.C. Land Surveyor for his action.

“The other required condition is for the town to indemnify the province and school district,” Fernandez said.

Council decided that the town wants to acquire a portion of the A.B. Greenwell property, “together with improvements previously known as A.B. Greenwell Elementary School” which the town “acknowledges has been declared surplus by the ministry of education”.

Councillors already are aware of the condition of the building through reports made available by the board of school trustees that identify mould and asbestos as problems in the structure.

The town wishes to use the place for “a public works yard and fire training facility”.

Since FLNRORD is the statutory authority that can actually dispose of the property and buildings, the town agreed to assume and indemnify the school district, MOE, and FLNRPRD for any costs and liabilities whatsoever from the town’s ownership of the land.

Previous story
More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

Just Posted

Town inches closer to acquiring A.B. Greenwell School

Lake Cowichan is looking for a new home for its public works yard at old A.B. Greenwell site

‘Snakebit’ Niners don’t get the bounce they need

Cowichan bows out in B.C. masters soccer quarterfinals

CVRD to explore local recreation committees

Move comes after regional funding formula couldn’t be decided on

Editorial: Regional rec. tossed back into bureaucratic black hole by CVRD board

In this way, they never have to tell the public that they’ve well and truly ditched something

Man critically injured in Duncan motorcycle crash

A Victoria man was hospitalized with serious injuries after his motorcycle was… Continue reading

‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

Head to our Facebook page to suggest a name for the merged municipality and you can win tickets

VI Fitness files for bankruptcy

Workout locations across Greater Victoria closed permanently May 1

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Investigators have floated idea of forcing Trump to testify under oath.

The special counsel leading the Russia investigation has floated idea of subpoena for President Donald Trump

Bank of Canada says Canadians owe $2 trillion as it mulls next rate hike

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canadians have amassed a $2-trillion mountain of household debt

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

The Emergency Measures Organization is urging people to leave certain neighbourhoods in and around Saint John

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

VIDEO: Man dead after motorcycle hits city bus

Bus damaged, RCMP cannot confirm if others on the bus were injured

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

Most Read