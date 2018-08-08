Tour de Rock’s Cruise 4 the Kids driving into Lake Cowichan

Saturday, Aug. 11 is a big day in Lake Cowichan for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Tour de Rock.

Cruise 4 the Kids will interest car enthusiasts.

“Bring your two or four-wheeled pride and joy and join us as we cruise 160km (or 100 miles for the British car enthusiasts) from Victoria through to Port Renfrew to Lake Cowichan,” said Canadian Cancer Society spokesperson Tanya Davis.

Drivers and riders will leave Juan de Fuca Rec Centre at 9 a.m. and arrive at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena around 1 p.m. to a community barbecue and Show n’ Shine.

The minimum donation to enter the cruise and Show n’ Shine is $100 but the minimum donation for just the Show n’ Shine is $25. All donations over $20 are eligible for a tax receipt.

Aside from the vehicles, there’ll be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, live music, head shaves and more.

Register at convio.cancer.ca/goto/cruise4thekids or go to call 250-592-2244 for more information.