Toronto Police boost number of cops in downtown core due to ‘potential risk’

CN Tower, businesses to remain open, as police investigate ‘unconfirmed, uncorroborated’ information

Toronto police say they have heightened the number of officers in the city after receiving “unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information” about a “potential risk” in the city’s downtown core and Greater Toronto Area.

In a number of tweets, police said officers are investigating in response to information they received, but gave no other details.

In a news conference Thursday morning, acting Supt. Mike Barsky said he would not speak on details on the investigation, but said the increased police presence is “simply to ensure the public can enjoy and come down to this area unimpeded and without any worry.”

“Anytime we have a risk to public safety we have to be mindful of how we address that. In this instance we simply deployed more men and women on the streets,” he said.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale also tweeted, stating that federal agencies are ready to help if necessary.

