Tires slashed in Duncan overnight

Mounties are asking for help after a slew of slashings in Duncan

In the early morning hours of July 19, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called about vehicle tires being slashed in the area of Mary Street and Sherman Road in Duncan.

They went to the area and checked it out, and found that “well over 10 other vehicle’s tires had been damaged,” according to Const. Pam Bolton, media spokesperson for the detachment.

If your vehicle was affected, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP with your vehicle registration information.

Police are asking asking for the public’s assistance regarding any suspicious activity noted overnight on July 18 into the early morning of July 19.

If you have any further information, you can call the police at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com; you can text a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637, or call 1-800-222-8477, Bolton said.

