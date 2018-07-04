TimberWest’s annual camping photo contest on until Aug. 24

TimberWest’s 2018 TimberWest Campsite Photo Contest is now on until Aug. 24.

Outdoor adventurers photographing their summer camping moments have the chance to win one of two 14-day camping passes at any of the eight TimberWest campsites across Vancouver Island.

“Last year we had hundreds of people enter our Campsite Photo Contest, and the photographs were breathtaking,” said Jeff Zweig, president and CEO of TimberWest.

“We are very excited to see what kind of camping memories and family adventures people will share this year.”

The contest runs from July 1 to Aug. 24. For full details about the TimberWest Campsite Photo Contest, visit www.TimberWest.com/contest

TimberWest has eight public campsites on quiet lakefronts available on Vancouver Island.

They include the Caycuse, Heather, Kissinger Lake and Little Shaw campsites near Cowichan Lake.

Last year TimberWest hosted over 10,000 camping guests from across Vancouver Island and Canada.

Campsite reservations are open now.