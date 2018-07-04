is holding its annual camping photo contest. (File photo)

TimberWest’s annual camping photo contest on until Aug. 24

Contestants have a chance to win camping passes

TimberWest’s 2018 TimberWest Campsite Photo Contest is now on until Aug. 24.

Outdoor adventurers photographing their summer camping moments have the chance to win one of two 14-day camping passes at any of the eight TimberWest campsites across Vancouver Island.

“Last year we had hundreds of people enter our Campsite Photo Contest, and the photographs were breathtaking,” said Jeff Zweig, president and CEO of TimberWest.

“We are very excited to see what kind of camping memories and family adventures people will share this year.”

The contest runs from July 1 to Aug. 24. For full details about the TimberWest Campsite Photo Contest, visit www.TimberWest.com/contest

TimberWest has eight public campsites on quiet lakefronts available on Vancouver Island.

They include the Caycuse, Heather, Kissinger Lake and Little Shaw campsites near Cowichan Lake.

Last year TimberWest hosted over 10,000 camping guests from across Vancouver Island and Canada.

Campsite reservations are open now.

Previous story
Wildfire on Vancouver Island expands to 85 hectares

Just Posted

No new leads on missing Cowichan father Ben Kilmer

Kilmer missing since May 16

Mother desperately hoping for return of special needs son’s AED kit

It could save his life but it’s been misplaced, likely at McAdam Park.

COVL wraps up spring season

Smack that Grass wins top honour

Gas prices expected to rise on Vancouver Island

Price jumps nearly 10 cents in Victoria on Wednesday

Jr. B Thunder handed first loss

Discipline issues catch up to league leaders

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

Prince Rupert civic centre evacuated after reported ammonia leak

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre closed until further notice

Wildfire on Vancouver Island expands to 85 hectares

More resources and firefighters have been sent to fight the out of control blaze northwest of Victoria

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Police begin to remove protesters hanging off Ironworkers bridge

Greenpeace Canada protesters have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

Most Read