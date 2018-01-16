Three people pricked by discarded needles in Victoria in past week

Police say this one appears to have been deliberately placed

In a trend that we’re hearing about all too often these past few weeks, another person has been pricked by a discarded needle in downtown Victoria.

READ MORE: Child pricked by needle at McDonald’s

Police were called to the 700-block of Johnson Street Monday morning after a woman reported she found a hypodermic needle placed in a planter, with the needle sticking up. The woman was not pricked this time, but told police she had been pricked while gardening sometime in the previous week.

In that instance she told police the needle had been placed in another planter in the same area. VicPD says the woman sought medical attention at that time.

VicPD say in this case, the needle appeared to have been deliberately placed in the planter.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 250-995-7654 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Woman pricked by needle found in paper bag

This is the third time someone has been pricked by a needle in downtown Victoria already in 2018. Last year there were at least two other cases of needles deliberately placed to injure unknowing people.

In June, the City of Victoria alerted media that a security guard patrolling a downtown parkade had found a hypodermic needle taped to the underside of a stairwell hand railing, and a few months later a syringe was found inside a parking dispenser where you would reach in to grab your ticket.

READ MORE: Needle found taped to underside of Victoria parkade handrail

READ MORE: Syringe found in Victoria parking dispenser

Previous story
Body discovered in burnt out car near Trail
Next story
Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Just Posted

Editorial: Cowichan should have a milk dispenser

This is an exciting step towards a more sustainable food movement.

Cowichan in national spotlight with Hometown Hockey

Rogers Hometown Hockey is a two-day festival that culminates with a national broadcast Sunday

Suicide prompts Yellow Friendship Bench at VIU’s Cowichan campus

Bench program aims to help students with mental issues

UPDATE: Altercation near Duncan high school sparks concerns

Principal Charlie Coleman took to Facebook Tuesday to allay concerns.

UPDATE: Fire contained to a small section of old Crofton Elementary School

South End’s aerial truck helps to reach the back roof and douse it with water

Reinhardt returns to quarterback international guitar night in Duncan

VIDEO: Another superb lineup in Duncan for International Guitar Night on Jan. 18

Body discovered in burnt out car near Trail

Police report a body was found in the burnt out trunk of a 1999 Honda Civic

VIDEO: B.C. Lions sign defensive back T.J. Lee to contract for upcoming season

The four-year veteran had a team-high four interceptions and 49 tackles last season with B.C.

How an immigrant to Canada helped Donald Trump prove his mental health

Test that cleared Trump was developed by doctor associated with McGill and Sherbrooke universities

Premier touches on multiple topics ahead of Asia trade trip

Housing and childcare are expected to be the focus of the BC NDP’s first budget in February.

UPDATE: Friends mourn boy, 15, killed in Vancouver shooting

John Horgan: ‘No stone is to be left unturned until we find the perpetrator of this heinous crime’

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Former communications director Brian Bonney’s sentencing hearing for breach of trust is underway

Island passengers say Sunwing left them stranded in Abbotsford

Company says late arrival led to difficulties securing accommodation, transportation

Most Read