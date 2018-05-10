Duty counsel Georgia Koulis, left to right, Alek Minassian, Justice of the Peace Stephen Waisberg, and Crown prosecutor Joe Callaghan are shown in court in Toronto on April 24, 2018 in this courtroom sketch. Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

Three new attempted murder charges for man accused in Toronto van attack

The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in the van attack in Toronto last month appeared in court today

Three new charges of attempted murder have been laid against the man accused in a deadly van attack in Toronto last month.

Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

Authorities initially said 13 people were injured that day, but further investigation revealed three others were also hurt.

Minassian was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Related: Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

Related: 8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

He appeared in a north Toronto court by video on Thursday and said nothing as the three new charges were laid. The case was adjourned to Sept. 14.

Outside court, Minassian’s lawyer said he didn’t want to talk about how his client was doing.

“This isn’t a time to discuss Mr. Minassian, this is still a grieving period for the city,” Boris Bytensky told reporters. “There are many families that are grieving for those lives lost and those injured. Our thoughts, the Minassian family’s thoughts, are with them.”

Bytensky added that he had no intention of litigating the case through the press or the public.

“I’m well aware of the emotion in the city about this. I’ve very respectful of that,” he said. “I’m not going to float things for purposes of suspicious. I simply am going to reassure people that we will handle this case as professionally as possible, as I know the Crown will as well.”

Those who died in last month’s attack ranged in age from 22 to 94, and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan.

Insp. Bryan Bott, the head of Toronto’s homicide squad, said shortly after the attack that police hadn’t identified a motive, but that the evidence they had didn’t meet the threshold for terrorism charges.

Related: The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Proposed Conservative parental tax credit would cost $600M or higher: PBO
Next story
Burnaby asks Supreme Court of Canada to rule in Kinder Morgan case

Just Posted

Duncan man dead in off-road crash

Three others injured in collision on forestry road near Chemainus

VIDEO: ‘The last thing we want is a free-for-all’: Lake Cowichan council tells crowd

Zoning changes are needed if the town is to have any control over pot shop locations and more

It’s broombusing time as Lake Cowichan group takes up challenge

Volunteers have started on the huge job of getting rid of broom in the Lake Cowichan area.

Power cut off raises ire of North Cowichan woman

B.C. Hydro says its a safety issue

Business Notes: Treefrog Tropicals opens in Duncan

Robert’s business column

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Burnaby asks Supreme Court of Canada to rule in Kinder Morgan case

Mayor Derek Corrigan said municipal bylaws should apply to federal projects

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

B.C. cities crack top 15 ‘marriage hotspots’

Single? A handful of cities across B.C. are home to the ‘most pro-marriage singles in Canada.’

Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination

Well-known for singing O’Canada, Mark Donnelly announces quest for South Surrey-White Rock candidacy

Three new attempted murder charges for man accused in Toronto van attack

The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in the van attack in Toronto last month appeared in court today

Trudeau regrets Trump decision to pull out of Iran nuclear agreement

“We know that standing firmly in support of the JPCOA with our NATO allies and others is extremely important,” Trudeau said.

Trump gives freed Americans flag-waving, wee-hours welcome

President Donald Trump met with three freed Americans detained in North Korea for over a year

Scientist wants risks of kids’ cancer drugs tested across the country

Scientist wants genetic test across Canada to gauge risks of kids’ cancer drugs

Most Read