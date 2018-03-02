A threat made to the Peachland mayor has since been removed. - Credit: Contributed

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

The mayor of Peachland says she contacted the RCMP after a threat was made about burning her house down on a Facebook page.

The threat, which was posted on the Friends of Beach Avenue. Peachland BC Facebook page, read “The Peachland mayor is not for the people shes for profit someone go light a fire to her house scum!” (sic) by an individual who goes by the name “Janice Wyatt” on Facebook.

Mayor Cindy Fortin said the post was left up for several days before it was removed.

“I feel like the Facebook account holders are partially responsible for this, first of all for leaving it on and inciting such comments. I decided that this Wednesday was Pink Shirt Day… I had a written a column on bullying and harassment for kids (previously) and I thought what example am I setting if someone’s written something so horrible and I don’t do something about it.”

The comment crossed the line, she said.

Related: Packed house in Peachland for controversial proposed development

Fortin said she initially contacted the RCMP about a week and a half ago and was later told by police the comment maker said it was an “off the cuff” comment and she’s actually from the Lower Mainland.

“I’m happy it’s resolved,” said Fortin, adding she was initially concerned about the comment.

Randey Brophy, a moderator of the Friends of Beach Avenue Facebook page, said both moderators were out of the country when the comment was made and he was unaware he could delete it from his phone.

Brophy said he replied to the comment, which was made around Feb. 15, and that it didn’t reflect the views of the association.

The page is also an open group, and the person who made the comment was not part of the association, nor are they part of the Okanagan, he said.

He said the issue was resolved before the mayor made a statement about the comment.

“She’s tried to equate that to the members of FOBA… she’s just trying to make political capital of this.”

The RCMP have not returned emails sent by the Captial News. The story will be updated if more information becomes available.

A message sent to “Janice Wyatt” via Facebook has also not been returned.

