A threat made to the Peachland mayor has since been removed. - Credit: Contributed

B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’

Peachland’s Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

The mayor of Peachland says she contacted the RCMP after a threat was made about burning her house down on a Facebook page.

The threat, which was posted on the Friends of Beach Avenue Peachland BC Facebook page, read “The Peachland mayor is not for the people shes for profit someone go light a fire to her house scum!” (sic) by an individual who goes by the name “Janice Wyatt” on Facebook.

Mayor Cindy Fortin said the post was left up for several days before it was removed.

“I feel like the Facebook account holders are partially responsible for this, first of all for leaving it on and inciting such comments. I decided that this Wednesday was Pink Shirt Day… I had a written a column on bullying and harassment for kids (previously) and I thought what example am I setting if someone’s written something so horrible and I don’t do something about it.”

The comment crossed the line, she said.

READ MORE: Packed house in Peachland for controversial proposed development

Fortin said she initially contacted the RCMP about a week and a half ago and was later told by police the comment maker said it was an “off the cuff” comment and she’s actually from the Lower Mainland.

“I’m happy it’s resolved,” said Fortin, adding she was initially concerned about the comment.

Fortin’s not the first mayor to have the RCMP involved in investigating threats made against them in recent months.

Personal threats against Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read forced her to step way from council meetings for several weeks. In February, Nanaimo staff launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall against Mayor Bill McKay.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Cowichan Secondary lock-down lifted

Just Posted

UPDATE: Cowichan Secondary lock-down lifted

A tip from students led to a code red lock-down at Cowichan… Continue reading

Last stop for Cowichan’s popular Books ‘n’ Bubbles Bus

Bus no longer road worthy

Brentwood and Shawnigan meet again in Island AA final

Brentwood College School and Shawnigan Lake School squared off once again in… Continue reading

New association possible for Duncan highway businesses

Community Futures Cowichan receives funding for study

Kehar Garry Sangha’s preliminary inquiry to continue in confinement case

Sangha charged with seven counts in relation to an incident in April, 2017

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP seek man who kicked librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

BC Highway Wildlife Cam captures moose selfie and so much more

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

VIDEO: Vancouver Island hunter stalked by a cougar

Video by She Hunts Productions Vancouver Island hunter Adam Bartsch had a… Continue reading

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

Most Read