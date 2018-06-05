Cowichan Secondary School was the target of another threat this week. Some students took the day off but others went to school Tuesday morning. Police were patrolling the area. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Threat at Cowichan Secondary results in police presence Tuesday

Officials found the threat last week and immediately contacted police

There has been another threat of violence at Cowichan Secondary School.

Officials say a message was found last week in relation to the James Street campus and directed towards a potential threat on Tuesday, June 5.

This latest incident prompted a message from the campus principal that was posted to Facebook on Monday, stating police were investigating the threat.

The message went on to say staff “immediately” reached out to the school district and activated their ‘Violence Threat Risk Assessment protocol’, upon learning of the threat last week. RCMP were notified and an investigation began.

“The situation has been investigated and monitored over the past few days. At this time, the RCMP have indicated that there is no evidence to suggest that this is a credible threat, however, out of an abundance of caution, there will be a police presence at the school on Tuesday June 5th,” said the Facebook message. “We want to ensure our students and staff feel safe at the school.”

Parents expecting details were frustrated with not knowing the specifics of the threat.

“What was the threat?” wondered Michele Hawes. “Someone will blow up the school? Someone wants to shoot one person? Can U tell us so we can make an informed decision if we want to send our kid into this?”

Other parents began engaging with the post and the school replied to say it was not a bomb threat.

“I understand your worry and the worry of all the parents on this thread. It was not a bomb threat. It was a less-specific general threat of violence against the school and the date was tomorrow. Beyond that, it is an active RCMP investigation so I cannot share all the details,” stated a representative moderating the post.

The RCMP were unavailable to immediately answer media requests. Turnover within the school system has meant a difficult time getting comment from officials.

School District 79 spokesperson Katie McLaughlin left her position on June 1 and a replacement has yet to be hired.

Charlie Coleman is no longer principal at Cowichan Secondary. Replacing him is Nicole Miller. She was not available immediately for comment.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

