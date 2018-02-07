Thieves snatch $3,000 tools from Forest Discovery Centre

“The chainsaws and other equipment has BCFDC painted on them”

The Cowichan Valley’s BC Forest Discovery Centre lost a number of expensive tools as the result of a break in on Feb. 3.

General manager Chris Gale said the break in occurred after the first night of the centre’s Maple Sugar Festival, which attracted approximately 1,200 people.

He said that sometime after the centre’s closing at 5 p.m., someone cut the locks on the main tool shed and stole two chainsaws, a weed eater, a large leaf blower and some other smaller items.

Gale said the total loss is estimated at about $3,000.

“The police came right away and were really good,” he said.

“The chainsaws and other equipment has BCFDC painted on them, so we’re asking the public to keep their eyes out for them and call the police if they see any of our equipment.”

Gale said the costs of replacing the tools would be a financial hit to the centre if they are not recovered.

“Our income comes mostly from admission fees and some government grants, so we don’t have a ton of money in our budget,” he said.

Const. Pam Bolton, a spokeswoman for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment, said police are investigating the break in and are asking the public for assistance.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious around the discovery centre that night, please call the police and report it,” she said.



