A cash machine was stolen from the French Creek Shell Gas Station shortly after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. — Lauren Collins photo

Thief rips out entire mid-Island ATM

Suspect wheels cash machine out of gas station

An ATM machine was ripped from a wall and taken from a gas station in French Creek just a few minutes after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Fifteen minutes past midnight, the Oceanside RCMP received a commercial alarm notification from the French Creek Shell Gas Station at the 800-block of the Island Highway.

Once RCMP were on scene, Cpl. Jesse Foreman said in a written release Tuesday, police discovered an unknown suspect had forced entry through the front doors and proceeded into the building with a wheeled dolly.

“In less than 75 seconds, the man was able to forcefully remove the ATM cash machine and wheel out the entire unit to a waiting vehicle,” Foreman said.

The night before, Foreman said, there was a similar attempted theft at a local resort, but was stopped by staff.

“Therefore, this should serve notice to local businesses that there is a suspect, currently unaccounted for, that is targeting small business sized ATM machines.”

Oceanside RCMP said the investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this theft, please call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff/Oceanside RCMP news release

