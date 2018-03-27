These USB chargers could pose risk of shock, fire

Health Canada warns of safety hazards and has issued a recall of multiple products

The federal government has organized a large recall of various uncertified USB chargers after it was found they could pose a risk of electrical shock and fire.

The affected products were sold at various retailers across Canada and did not pass a standard electrical test, according to the recall alert.

Consumers have been asked to immediately stop using the USB products listed above, and either return them to the retailer where they were bought or dispose of them.

Anyone that has experienced health or safety incidents associated with these products are asked to contact Health Canada and fill out a product safety report, found here.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman pulled from fiery crash at Cobble Hill Hall
Next story
B.C. government to increase access to MRI exams

Just Posted

Woman pulled from fiery crash at Cobble Hill Hall

A passerby pulled a driver from her red Chevy SUV

Water line work delays Lake Cowichan’s columbarium project

It could be a little longer before the town’s first burial site is ready to go

‘Nearly Neil’ offers comfort to fans hearing of Neil Diamond’s Parkinson’s diagnosis

It’s a great chance to hear the music we all know and love

VIDEO: Heathers fly out the door at annual spring sale

With good advice, starter kits, and unique varieties the spring heather sale had lots to offer

Expect delays, detours for Beverly Street construction

Next up is the final phase of the project

Sesquicentennial Totem unveiled in Duncan

Project part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations

B.C. city to take Trans Mountain pipeline fight to Supreme Court of Canada

Federal Court of Appeal did not give consideration to arguments made by Burnaby or province: Mayor

B.C. government to increase access to MRI exams

Health minister Adrian Dix made the announcement at Surrey’s Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre

Canada’s greenhouse gas targets few and far away

B.C. missing original 2020 target, needs big reduction by 2030

Meet Canada’s first Surfrider Youth Club

Ucluelet Secondary School students raise awareness about protecting the environment

These USB chargers could pose risk of shock, fire

Health Canada warns of safety hazards and has issued a recall of multiple products

B.C. father starts petition after son jabbed by needle he found outside

Jeff Arlitt has started an online petition calling for mandatory use of ‘vanish point needles’

B.C. woman finds cougar inside her house

She chased the cougar around her home for 30 minutes

Canadian whistleblower at centre of privacy scandal to testify in UK

He had alleged Cambridge Analytica used data harvested from Facebook users to help Trump in 2016

Most Read