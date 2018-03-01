Theft of memorial bench plaques rile Vancouver Island resident

A suspected thief is stealing brass memorial plaques in a Vancouver Island park, leaving loved ones of those being remembered miffed.

Brass plaques on four memorial benches overlooking the Strait of Georgia at Kin Park in Chemainus have been stolen since December, according to resident Lynn James.

“The feelings of love and thoughts of happy memories that I felt when I sat on my bench have been changed by the negative reality of the cruel theft of plaques with such obvious sentimental value,” James said.

The plaques were ones commemorating loved ones, both people and pets, who enriched lives and were lovingly remembered.

“I now see an empty space where my plaque once offered a tribute to four beloved pets.”

James suspected they were stolen to likely be sold for the value of the brass.

The plaques are being replaced by the Municipality of North Cowichan, James added, but brass is no longer an appropriate option since it seems too tempting for opportunistic thieves.