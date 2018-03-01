One of the memorial benches at Kin Beach. (Photo submitted)

Theft of brass plaques riles Chemainus resident

Memorial benches for people and pets ruined by cruel act

Lynn James is miffed over the actions of heartless thieves.

Four memorial benches overlooking the Strait of Georgia at Kin Park in Chemainus contained brass plaques commemorating loved ones, both people and pets, who enriched lives and were lovingly remembered.

James wanted it brought to the public’s attention that some heartless, self-serving thieves stole all of the brass plaques during December, most likely to sell them for the value of the brass.

“The feelings of love and thoughts of happy memories that I felt when I sat on my bench have been changed by the negative reality of the cruel theft of plaques with such obvious sentimental value,” she indicated. “I now see an empty space where my plaque once offered a tribute to four beloved pets.”

The plaques are being replaced by the Municipality of North Cowichan, James added, but brass is no longer an appropriate option since it seems too tempting for opportunistic thieves.

 

Nameplate for Lynn James’ memorial. (Photo submitted)

