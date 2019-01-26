The shutdown today: Workers to get paid ‘in the coming days’

Federal workers have gone a month without pay, marking longest government shutdown in U.S. history

President Donald Trump signed a short-term deal Friday to end the shutdown after delays at the nation’s airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to resolve the standoff.

Travellers endured widespread flight delays in the Northeast as federal officials grappled with a shortage of air traffic controllers, who missed paychecks Friday because of the partial government shutdown. LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were the hardest hit, but delays rippled across the nation’s air-travel system.

Federal workers who have gone a month without getting paid during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history expressed relief Friday that a deal had been reached to end the impasse but are worried they’ll be in the same spot in a few weeks.

When will they get paid? It’s unclear at this time. The White House tweeted that it will be “in the coming days.”

___

Quotes of the day:

“If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on Feb. 15, again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and Constitution of the United States to address this emergency,” — Trump

“The president thought he could crack Democrats and he didn’t, and I hope it’s a lesson for him.” — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

___

What’s coming next:

The Trump administration asked federal department heads to reopen offices in a “prompt and orderly manner” and said furloughed employees can return to work. A bipartisan committee of lawmakers will be formed to review recommendations from Homeland Security experts and law enforcement concerning what actions should be taken on the southern border.

