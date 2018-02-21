The Old Fork restaurant diversifies it menu

The Old Fork restaurant, located in Duncan’s Ramada Hotel, has seen some significant changes in recent years.

Renovations to the restaurant to give it more of a comfortable and welcoming feel has combined with the hiring of a number of Red Seal chefs who have raised the level of the cuisine served to higher standards.

Nick Both, general manager of the Ramada Hotel, said the decision to make almost all the restaurant’s servings from scratch, using local foods and ingredients, helps The Old Fork stand out among its competitors in the region.

He said the addition of elegant entrées to the menu, a specialty of chef Scott Walmsley, has also added extra variety and class to the restaurant’s offerings.

Both said The Old Fork restaurant is also a participant in the Mealshare program in which participating restaurants donate one dollar of the price of select menu items toward a local charity and the international charity Save the Children.

“The local charity we support is the Warmland Shelter, and we sometimes send some of our staff to the shelter to help serve the food,” Both said.

“It’s a way to give back.”

Ray Scudder calling it a (successful) career

After 25 years in business, Ray’s Furniture and Antiques on Duncan Street will be closing its doors for the last time on March 31.

Owner Ray Scudder, 70, said it’s time for him to retire and pursue his many other interests, including sculpting and restoring art.

He said everything in the store is on sale up until the business closes its doors for good, and there are bargains for anyone and everyone.

“Traffic has certainly increased lately as people come in to check out the sales,” Scudder said.

“There’s a lot of usable items in here. It’s been a good run and I’ve really enjoyed my 25 years in the business. People have been generous to put up with me all that time.”

Ms. Boss event coming to Stillhead Distillery

An event that will help connect local women entrepreneurs is being planned for Feb. 28 at Duncan’s Stillhead Distillery.

Bonnie Leverette, organizer of the “Ms. Boss” event, said there are a lot of great business organizations in the Valley, but many of them are focused on a different demographic, or they’re very referral focused.

She said she wanted to create an environment where the focus was more about women, their stories, and connecting them in a way to create lasting relationships within the community and with other businesses.

“I’m new to the Valley, and just in the process of incorporating my own company,” Leverette said. “I’m looking for other local women to ask questions to and share my experiences with.”

Tickets are $20 each and the event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Further details about the event are available at www.msboss.ca

Leverette said she is also looking for some event sponsors.