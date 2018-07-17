Temperature records break across southern B.C. as heat continues

Whistler broke a 70-year-old record high of 32.2 C with a temperature of 32.9 C

Those in southern B.C. were feeling the heat Monday, with the sweltering weather continuing into Tuesday.

Whistler broke a 60-year-old record high of 32.2 C set in 1958 with a temperature of 32.9 C, according to Environment Canada.

Warfield, B.C. had the hottest spot in all of Canada, at just under 39 C.

Other record daily highs were set in:

  • Nelson: 37.4
  • Pemberton: 37.5
  • Port Alberni: 34.8
  • Trail: 38.8

The national forecaster says the heat is expected to remain today, with a forecast high of 31 C before tapering off Wednesday.

