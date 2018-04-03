The dozen people who came out April 3 gather by the courthouse door before discovering that the trial has been postponed till May 1. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

‘Teddy’s trial’ postponed till May 1; protesters disappointed

Before they discovered that the trial has been postponed, a dozen protesters gathered at courthouse

“Teddy’s trial” has been put over to May 1, a small crowd found out Tuesday morning, April 3 at the Duncan court house.

A dozen people had gathered to protest the cruelty that saw Teddy the dog mistreated, tethered tightly, and left until his neck festered around the chain.

After sending someone in to find out when the case was going to be on the court docket, it was discovered that it will be another month before the dog’s owners, Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley, come before the court.

Most of the protesters were disappointed at the postponement, and said they planned to return next month.

Their signs said things like “Educate and legislate” and “No excuse for animal abuse”.

Cindy Jones will not be one of them, however.

She traveled all the way from Gibsons by herself to attend the protest.

Her signs said: “My Heart Is with Teddy. Is Yours?”

“I came because I am an animal lover. I really wanted to meet and see what all the other people had to say with the solidarity of kindness coming from a good place. I really like the sign over there that says ‘No excuse for animal abuse in any culture or nation. Stop the cruelty.’

“This is not about racism. This is about animals’ welfare and the fact that they are being acknowledged in this time and age as family members. I believe we need to start somewhere, so we should let people know how we really feel about what’s going on and that people care and maybe make a change for legislation and education.

“I really like the people I’ve met today. There has to be a process, and the bottom line is that this doesn’t happen to any of Teddy’s relatives or any animal right through the spectrum.”

Driving unknown roads to find the courthouse, Jones saw something that very morning that distressed her.

“I took a left instead of a right, and I ended up [seeing] a carcase one hundred metres from where I’m staying. I’m not going to post it on social media. I’m here to be here for Teddy’s cause but I can see that it’s bigger than what I thought in the beginning and now my heart’s led me to be here.”

Alcohol consumption on the rise on Vancouver Island
Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

