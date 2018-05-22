‘Teddy’s’ animal cruelty case put forward two weeks

Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley will not have to face a judge for another two weeks.
Their court case, for animal cruelty involving Teddy the dog, has been put forward at the request of their lawyers.
It was a case that horrified SPCA enforcement officials.
BC SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16.
Despite extensive emergency treatment and around-the-clock care, the dog succumbed to his critical condition two days later, the SPCA reported.
If convicted, Joe and Tooshley face a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals.
Protesters gathered outside the courthouse May 22,
and prepared to return the next time the pair are supposed to be in court.