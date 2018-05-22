‘Teddy’s’ animal cruelty case put forward two weeks

Lawyers for Anderson Joe, Melissa Tooshley wanted more preparation time, and were given two weeks

Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley will not have to face a judge for another two weeks.

Their court case, for animal cruelty involving Teddy the dog, has been put forward at the request of their lawyers.

It was a case that horrified SPCA enforcement officials.

BC SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16.

Despite extensive emergency treatment and around-the-clock care, the dog succumbed to his critical condition two days later, the SPCA reported.

If convicted, Joe and Tooshley face a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals.

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse May 22, but some of the first arrivals at the Duncan courthouse went home early, after hearing incorrectly from someone that the case had been adjourned. A group of them arrived later however and went inside to hear what was happening.