Tal Bachman, Lance Lapointe head to Duncan Brew Pub with Hometown Hockey

The Rogers Hometown Hockey weekend will come complete with a pub night, thanks to a partnership between the local organizing committee and the Craig Street Brew Pub and the Ol’ Hustlers Old-Timers Hockey Club.

On Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Craig Street Brew Pub people are invited to a celebration of Canada’s national game with the Rogers Hometown Hockey Crew.

Tal Bachman will be joining Vancouver Island award-winning musician Lance Lapointe at the event for some great entertainment. Bachman is the singer/songwriter of smash hits ‘She’s So High’, ‘Aeroplane’, and others. ‘She’s So High’, the lead-off single from his self-titled first album became a Top 10 hit in Canada, the United States and around the world, earning BMI’s Song of the Year award. The album earned Bachman two Juno awards in Canada and glowing critical reviews. Bachman’s second album, Staring Down The Sun, featured the single ‘Aeroplane’, which reached No. 20 on the Canadian charts and appeared in the 2005 film, American Pie Presents: Band Camp.

There will be no cover charge. The event includes prizes and a silent auction, with all proceeds going to support KidSport Cowichan.

KidSport helps support kids from families with financial obstacles participate in sports.