Tal Bachman and Lance Lapointe headline Hometown Hockey at the Craig Street Brew Pub on Saturday. (submitted)

Tal Bachman, Lance Lapointe head to Duncan Brew Pub with Hometown Hockey

The event includes prizes and a silent auction, with all proceeds going to support KidSport Cowichan

The Rogers Hometown Hockey weekend will come complete with a pub night, thanks to a partnership between the local organizing committee and the Craig Street Brew Pub and the Ol’ Hustlers Old-Timers Hockey Club.

On Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Craig Street Brew Pub people are invited to a celebration of Canada’s national game with the Rogers Hometown Hockey Crew.

Tal Bachman will be joining Vancouver Island award-winning musician Lance Lapointe at the event for some great entertainment. Bachman is the singer/songwriter of smash hits ‘She’s So High’, ‘Aeroplane’, and others. ‘She’s So High’, the lead-off single from his self-titled first album became a Top 10 hit in Canada, the United States and around the world, earning BMI’s Song of the Year award. The album earned Bachman two Juno awards in Canada and glowing critical reviews. Bachman’s second album, Staring Down The Sun, featured the single ‘Aeroplane’, which reached No. 20 on the Canadian charts and appeared in the 2005 film, American Pie Presents: Band Camp.

There will be no cover charge. The event includes prizes and a silent auction, with all proceeds going to support KidSport Cowichan.

KidSport helps support kids from families with financial obstacles participate in sports.

Previous story
B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Just Posted

Column: Connie Kaldor, Robbie Burns and more headed to Cowichan

Last minute notice of two great acts at the Duncan Showroom tonight

Column: Inspired for the coming year by what Canada could be

How do we maintain optimism?

PHOTO GALLERY: Who’s playing? Lake Cowichan kids love hockey

all of Lake Cowichan’s hockey teams are getting ready for the association’s… Continue reading

Lake Cowichan hockey jamboree ready to take the ice

All six age groups will play games at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena over the course of the day

Cowichan Lake radio station shuts down for lack of volunteers

The tiny station has fought long and hard to stay alive, but it’s the end of the trail for CICV 97.5

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Plan your Hometown Hockey weekend

Find your favourites on the Hometown Hockey schedule

Hometown Hockey: Cowichan Capitals events

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey

B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters

B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Myles Powell is a forward at Rochester Institute of Technology

Post interest rate hike debt tips

What to do about your debt and mortgages after the interest rate hike

Foreign workers sleeping in Alberta Burger King basement

Alberta Health Services said its inspectors found foreign workers sleeping in the basement of the Lethbridge restaurant

Court application halts release of bread price-fixing documents

Bread price-fixing documents won’t be unsealed Thursday, Loblaw says

Pharrell and N.E.R.D to headline NBA All-Star halftime show

11-time Grammy winner Pharrell and his hip hop-rock band N.E.R.D. will headline the halftime show at the 2018 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles

Most Read