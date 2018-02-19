Tahsis mayor Jude Schooner succumbs to sudden heart attack

Tahsis Mayor Jude Schooner passed away in her home Friday, Feb. 16.

Flags are flying at half mast in the Village of Tahsis after Mayor Jude Schooner succumbed to a heart attack in her home Feb. 16.

Village Chief Administrative Officer Mark Tatchell said in a statement that Mayor Schooner leaves a legacy of building enduring relationships with the Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation, forest companies, the provincial government, other local governments and a myriad stakeholders.

“She promoted healthy, respectful dialogue on forest practices, corporate responsibility, transportation, community planning and rural health care, amongst many other issues,” Tatchell said.

Schooner’s death comes shortly after she had announced earlier this month she would be stepping down as mayor due to lingering health effects caused by a motor vehicle accident on Highway 28 near Gold River in March 2017. Her resignation was to take effect on April 17.

Schooner served two terms as mayor. She was first elected to council in 2008 before being elected mayor in 2011. She also served as a director on the Strathcona Regional District (SRD) and committees since 2011.

She served on several committees, including acting as the chair of both the First Nations Relations Committee and the Municipal Services Committee. She represented the SRD on the provincial Marine Planning Partnership Committee and the Community Health Network

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear of Director Schooner’s sudden passing. She was a strong advocate for the Village of Tahsis and the Strathcona region. With her straightforward and diplomatic manner, she quickly and easily created positive relationships with board members, local municipal and provincial elected officials, First Nations and the various agencies and stakeholders with whom she worked. She was passionate about protecting the environment, healthcare, economic development, inclusivity and the rights of all British Columbians. I know that we are not alone in saying she will be greatly missed,” SRD Board Chair Michele Babchuk said. “On a personal level, I have worked alongside Jude since she joined the board, and I found her to be an incredible woman who was passionate about her community, her family, First Nations and the area. I will miss working alongside her, as will the rest of the SRD Directors.”

SRD CAO David Leitch said, “Director Schooner’s positivity, vision and diplomacy will be missed by all of us at the SRD. She was a strong voice for the region and her insight, local knowledge and ability to create strong, positive relationships was an asset for all of us.”

Tahsis councillor Brenda Overton will fill Schooner’s position on the SRD Board until the October 2018 municipal elections.

Previous story
#Metoo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women: experts
Next story
Trump gets angry about election meddling, but not at Russia

Just Posted

Duncan man gets jail time for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan is also banned from owning animals for a decade

What do you think are policing priorities in North Cowichan/Duncan?

Meetings scheduled in Duncan, Chemainus

Column: Keeping animals off roads is no simple task

Where I originally come from, it’s moose, which can weigh twice as much as an elk

Column David Suzuki: More action needed to ensure safe water for First Nations

All nine water systems on Lytton First Nation land have been under boil water advisories

Column: Hot under pressure: my newest love

A Valentine’s Day tribute to love and cooking

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Wounded Warrior Run stops in Port McNeill

For Jacqueline Zweng, the Wounded Warrior Run is a personal matter.

Interest in Canadian Armed Forces remains high

Canada seeks about 5,000 recruits each year for its regular forces of about 68,000

Rules reviewed to keep drug money out of B.C. real estate

Investigator looking at loans as well as casinos, David Eby says

No charges for B.C. Mountie in car wash shooting

A report found the Salmon Arm officer fired 14 bullets at the man’s truck

Tahsis mayor Jude Schooner succumbs to sudden heart attack

Flags are flying at half mast in the Village of Tahsis after… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. deer caught obeying traffic signs

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Petition wants fundraiser dropped for family of man cleared in Boushie’s death

Group says GoFundMe is profiting from the young Indigenous man’s death

Most Read