Denise Augustine (Swee’alt), a gifted and popular Valley educator, has earned a prestige position at the Ministry of Education. (Submitted)

Swee’alt (Denise Augustine) gets prestigious Ministry of Education posting

After years of hard work on behalf of local Indigenous students, Swee’alt (Denise Augustine), the Cowichan Valley School District’s director of Aboriginal education and learner engagement, has accepted a prestigious 18-month secondment to the Ministry of Education.

A well-respected educational leader and gifted storyteller, Augustine’s work has been recognized locally, provincially, nationally, and internationally. She has most recently worked with Harvard University where she is a part of a select group of international educators who are partaking in a three-year investigation into better student engagement.

Above all else, the building and maintaining of strong relationships defines this dedicated educator and her work and she respectfully challenges staff, students, colleagues, elected officials, and members of the public to question their own beliefs in a quest for equity.

In her new role, Augustine will be providing leadership as the BC Tripartite Education Agreement is implemented. It is to be the foundation of First Nations Education in B.C., focusing on language, culture, transportation, and technology while including new accountabilities for the federal and provincial governments.

Previous story
Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled
Next story
Federal bill would make Sept. 30 holiday for Indigenous reconciliation

Just Posted

Carlow Rush and Jacksun Fryer will compete on NBC’s ‘World of Dance’ Feb. 26

With a dancer from the Cowichan Valley and one from Nanaimo, Island fans will be glued to the TV

Swee’alt (Denise Augustine) gets prestigious Ministry of Education posting

After years of hard work on behalf of local Indigenous students, Swee’alt… Continue reading

Chemainus Theatre kicks off 2019 with ‘The Sound of Music’

Even if you have to ‘Climb Every Mountain’, don’t miss this show

Business notes: RRSP deadlines: don’t panic

We’re just two weeks away from the 2019 Business Expo and Community… Continue reading

Victoria runners tops in Cobble Hill 10K

Cobble Hill’s own Jed Leech is top Cowichan Valley finisher

VIDEO: Harlequin Dance raises money for 50+ Centre, CWAV

Dancing to great music, spending time with friends, checking out the auctions: it’s all good

Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC

Organization says it’s the tenth straight quarter with this assessment

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

Can pot farming save Vancouver Island agriculture?

Nanaimo suggests easing ALR rules to help farmers augment their income with cannabis

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Most Read