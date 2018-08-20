Suspect in Spiderman suit steals camera on Vancouver Island

Suspect in red and blue “onesie” caught on surveillance footage breaking into truck in Nanaimo

A woman who was visiting Vancouver Island over the weekend is hoping that Spiderman, or possibly another hero, will return her camera.

Ashley Campbell, from Merritt, was staying in Nanaimo when her Nikon camera was stolen from her truck while she was having dinner at the MGM restaurant on Nicol Street.

The theft happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. Campbell said the incident was caught on security camera and said a man dressed in a red and blue “onesie” outfit that looked like a Spiderman costume broke into the truck and took the bag containing the camera.

“It was literally 10 minutes after we went into the restaurant that this guy – he came up to the staircase right where the camera is, so it is a pretty good shot that they have on their camera … He was wearing, a red and blue, looks like a fleece onesie, with a blue hat and a black backpack,” Campbell said. “Like, he’s pretty distinct … I think it is a Spiderman suit, maybe a Mario Brothers outfit, but I’m pretty sure it’s a Spiderman outfit.”

Campbell still has the lenses from the camera in another bag, but the camera, which contains the memory card with photos of her four children and family, is gone. Campbell said she only purchased the camera about two months ago and paid about $1,000 for it, but does not recall the model number. The camera was in a black and grey camera bag.

Anyone who spots the camera or has information about the suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2018-30129. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

