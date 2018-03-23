Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has been charged in relation to the unprovoked attack of a man with autism in Mississauga, Ont. Chahil has strong B.C. connections.

A man with strong Abbotsford ties has been arrested and charged in relation to an assault earlier this month of an autistic man in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police announced today (Friday) that Parmvir (Parm) Chahil, 21, was arrested with the assistance of Windsor Police and has now been charged with aggravated assault.

He is due to appear today in court for a bail hearing.

Police also announced that two others have been charged with accessory after the fact. Hardip Padda, a 44-year-old woman from Windsor, and Harmanvir Chahil, an 18-year-old male, also of Windsor, have both been released from custody and are due to appear May 2 in court.

Padda was previously listed as one of the owners of a home on Promontory Court where Chahil was residing on Sept. 2, 2015, when he was the alleged target of a drive-by shooting.

That shooting resulted in the death of Chahil’s next-door neighbour, 74-year-old Ping Shun Ao, who was struck by a stray bullet.

Police indicated on Wednesday that Chahil was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to the assault that occurred March 13 at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga.

On that day, a 29-year-old man with autism attacked while sitting at the bottom of the stairs of the bus terminal’s lower level.

Three men surrounded the man and punched and kicked him several times before walking away.

After the attack, which was caught on video, police released images of the three men, asking for the public’s help to identify them.

The first man to be identified as a suspect was Ronjot Dhami, 25, of Surrey. A Canada-wide warrant for his arrest is still outstanding.

The third suspect has not yet been positively identified, but may go by the first name of Jason.

Anyone who sees Dhami is asked to immediately call police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 1233.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

