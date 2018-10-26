Supreme Court limits when accused drunk drivers can get breathalyzer logs

The court argues the records are not material to how a breathalyzer works on any given day

The Supreme Court of Canada says there are limits to when someone facing a drunk-driving charge can be given the maintenance log of a breathalyzer.

The rulings say an accused can get the maintenance logs only if they can show that the records are relevant to their defence.

The court argues the records are not material to how a breathalyzer works on any given day.

READ MORE: Canadian millennials aren’t drinking and driving due to social media shame, study says

The decisions arise from two separate but related appeals where each accused tried to use the logs to question the accuracy of a breathalyzer test.

The Crown argued in each case that it didn’t have to provide the information.

The decisions mark the second time this decade the court has weighed in on how far breathalyzer tests can be challenged in court using maintenance and training records.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff in Burnaby
Next story
Agriculture & Food special: Banner year for fruit has big payoff for Cowichan Valley on-site cider makers

Just Posted

Caps fall to Wenatchee Wild

Road trip begins with 8-1 loss

Size matters in Piggies’ loss on rare trip to the Mainland

Cowichan defeated by Bayside

Agriculture & food special: Happy to be home at A Home for Hooves in Cowichan

“The most important part of running any sanctuary is education.”

UPDATE: Planned closure of popular Cowichan Bay walking trail postponed

Kingscote Heritage Trail to be dug up for drainage project

REVIEW: Mercury Players’ ‘Deathtrap’ is a thriller in every sense of the word

With a strong cast, great direction, and a devilish plot, this play delivers on all fronts

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

In longest World Series game, Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18

Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

Woman found dead in Ucluelet harbour

A 50 year-old woman was found dead in the waters around Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock on Oct. 19.

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Most Read