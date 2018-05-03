Alistair MacGregor is pleased with federal funding for jobs this summer. (File photo)

Summer jobs funding coming to Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Alistair MacGregor pleased

The riding of Cowichan-Malahat-Langford will receive $506,800 in Canada Summer Jobs funding for 2018.

The federal funding will support 172 local jobs for students between the ages of 15 and 30.

Ottawa is funding 88 organizations this summer in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, creating jobs that will provide much-needed work experience to students. Nearly 40,000 hours of work are being funded through this initiative.

Alistair MacGregor, MP for the riding, said he’s pleased with the funding.

“This money will help to strengthen our local economy by helping small businesses, not-for-profits, and public-sector employers grow their workforce and extend their services,” MacGregor said.

“I’m so very proud of the variety of work that community groups are doing to protect our environment, support healthy development, boost food sustainability, and so much more.”

Previous story
Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC
Next story
VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

Just Posted

Summer jobs funding coming to Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Alistair MacGregor pleased

Woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway in Crofton

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Mt. Sicker Road

Workplace bullying is new challenge for labour: Day of Mourning message

With heartfelt remembrances and hopes for a safer future, the Valley remembers fallen workers

Shawnigan beats T-Birds in rugby rematch

Cowichan ends close game with last-second try

Catherine Macey column: In-person shopping experience valued

Last week I was fortunate to attend a BIA conference in lovely downtown Kelowna.

‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

Head to our Facebook page to suggest a name for the merged municipality and you can win tickets

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

$1.7-million investment will eventually outfit all four Helijet helicopters

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

B.C. business leaders reach out to Alberta

‘Federation flight’ to Edmonton to focus on pipeline, investment confidence

Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts

Older properties in areas are slated for higher density are attractive to buyers who want to profit

VIDEO: Protesters occupy Kinder Morgan drill in Delta

Two women climbed on the tunnel boring machine just before dawn on May 3

B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Police are looking for two teenage suspects after assault at a Victoria playground

Most Read