Summer jobs funding coming to Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Alistair MacGregor is pleased with federal funding for jobs this summer. (File photo)

The riding of Cowichan-Malahat-Langford will receive $506,800 in Canada Summer Jobs funding for 2018.

The federal funding will support 172 local jobs for students between the ages of 15 and 30.

Ottawa is funding 88 organizations this summer in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, creating jobs that will provide much-needed work experience to students. Nearly 40,000 hours of work are being funded through this initiative.

Alistair MacGregor, MP for the riding, said he’s pleased with the funding.

“This money will help to strengthen our local economy by helping small businesses, not-for-profits, and public-sector employers grow their workforce and extend their services,” MacGregor said.

“I’m so very proud of the variety of work that community groups are doing to protect our environment, support healthy development, boost food sustainability, and so much more.”