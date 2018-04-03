Get ready to watch your favourites, old and new, with VIRL’s new Acorn TV streaming service. All you need is a library card! (Citizen file)

Streaming TV service coming for library patrons

A new service being offered by the Vancouver Island Regional Library is poised to change the way some people watch their favourite TV shows.

The first library system in Canada to offer it, Acorn TV enables anyone with a valid library card to stream “thousands of hours of acclaimed TV, from Britain and beyond” for free.

“Acorn TV brings our customers so many excellent choices in every genre,” says VIRL’s executive director, Rosemary Bonanno. “It’s an exciting addition to our collection that is sure to become one of our most popular digital resources.”

The service begins April 3.

Viewers can catch mysteries, dramas, comedies, and documentaries, including classic series like Poldark, Murdoch Mysteries, Foyle’s War, Midsomer Murders, and Agatha Christie’s Poirot, “and 80 exciting exclusive programs, such as A Place to Call Home, Blandings, The Brokenwood Mysteries, and Jack Irish,” according to a news release.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to watching The Detectorists, a comedy that has been widely acclaimed by critics and audiences around the world.”

New content will be added weekly.

To stream Acorn TV, VIRL library cardholders can download the RB Digital app onto their mobile device from the Google or Apple Store, or access the service from the VIRL website (starting April 3): http://virl.bc.ca/digital-films-music-video-games.

So, find a comfortable seat, grab a snack and enjoy the show!

